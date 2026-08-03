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    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition

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    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Video by Justin Knipper 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    U.S. Army soldiers compete in a land navigation event, as part of the 2026 U.S. Army Special Operations Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2026.

    The USASOC Best Squad Competition highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination and physical and mental resilience, as well as a mastery of warfighting fundamentals across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 3 – 7. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best, during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Sept. 11-19, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Justin Knipper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 10:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017631
    VIRIN: 260805-A-TM089-1001
    Filename: DOD_111884586
    Length: 00:09:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition, by Justin Knipper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Best Squad
    Fort Bragg
    USASOCBSC

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