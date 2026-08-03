Synthetic Cannanbinoids: Chemical Profiles, Pharmacology and Forensic Detection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017629" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During this webinar, Col. Marisol Castaneto, program manager for the Army Forensic Toxicology Program, Office of the Surgeon General, explains what synthetic cannabinoids are, how they affect the body and how they are detected in forensic testing. She discusses the latest information on their chemical makeup, how they work in the brain and body, and the health and safety risks they pose, especially for military personnel and readiness. Participants also learned about the different types of synthetic cannabinoids, including all cannabis-related substances (Delta 8, 9, CBD products, etc.), how they interact with cannabinoid receptors (CB1 and CB2) and other receptors, and why they can be dangerous.