During this webinar, Col. Marisol Castaneto, program manager for the Army Forensic Toxicology Program, Office of the Surgeon General, explains what synthetic cannabinoids are, how they affect the body and how they are detected in forensic testing. She discusses the latest information on their chemical makeup, how they work in the brain and body, and the health and safety risks they pose, especially for military personnel and readiness. Participants also learned about the different types of synthetic cannabinoids, including all cannabis-related substances (Delta 8, 9, CBD products, etc.), how they interact with cannabinoid receptors (CB1 and CB2) and other receptors, and why they can be dangerous.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 09:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1017629
|VIRIN:
|260729-O-VI048-2713
|Filename:
|DOD_111884582
|Length:
|01:02:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Synthetic Cannanbinoids: Chemical Profiles, Pharmacology and Forensic Detection, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.