Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew members, two campers they rescued, and their mothers recount the deadly July 4, 2025, flash flooding along the Guadalupe River. More than 130 people across Texas Hill Country lost their lives in the flooding, including 28 people at Camp Mystic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor Bacon)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 09:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017627
|VIRIN:
|260713-G-LB555-4945
|Filename:
|DOD_111884521
|Length:
|00:08:54
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Rescue at Camp Mystic, by PO1 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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