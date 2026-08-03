The Rescue at Camp Mystic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017627" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew members, two campers they rescued, and their mothers recount the deadly July 4, 2025, flash flooding along the Guadalupe River. More than 130 people across Texas Hill Country lost their lives in the flooding, including 28 people at Camp Mystic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor Bacon)