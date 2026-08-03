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    The Rescue at Camp Mystic

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor Bacon    

    Coast Guard Video Production Team

    Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew members, two campers they rescued, and their mothers recount the deadly July 4, 2025, flash flooding along the Guadalupe River. More than 130 people across Texas Hill Country lost their lives in the flooding, including 28 people at Camp Mystic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor Bacon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 09:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017627
    VIRIN: 260713-G-LB555-4945
    Filename: DOD_111884521
    Length: 00:08:54
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Rescue at Camp Mystic, by PO1 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    helicopter
    Coast Guard
    Texas
    rescue
    flood

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