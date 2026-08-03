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    Colonel Isaac Adams assumes command of 39th Air Base Wing

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    TURKEY

    07.07.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joey Weis-Petticord 

    AFN Incirlik

    The 39th Air base wing held a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 8, 2026. Col. Isaac Adams assumed command of the 39th ABW from Col. Albert Esposito and the change of command ceremony represent a symbolic tradition of the formal transfer of authority, leadership and trust from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joey Weis-Petticord)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 09:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017625
    VIRIN: 260708-F-GC801-1251
    Filename: DOD_111884472
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TR

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    39th Air Base Wing
    change of command

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