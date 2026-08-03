Colonel Isaac Adams assumes command of 39th Air Base Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017625" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 39th Air base wing held a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 8, 2026. Col. Isaac Adams assumed command of the 39th ABW from Col. Albert Esposito and the change of command ceremony represent a symbolic tradition of the formal transfer of authority, leadership and trust from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joey Weis-Petticord)