The 39th Air base wing held a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 8, 2026. Col. Isaac Adams assumed command of the 39th ABW from Col. Albert Esposito and the change of command ceremony represent a symbolic tradition of the formal transfer of authority, leadership and trust from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joey Weis-Petticord)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 09:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017625
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-GC801-1251
|Filename:
|DOD_111884472
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Colonel Isaac Adams assumes command of 39th Air Base Wing, by A1C Joey Weis-Petticord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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