Shoot, move, communicate

Members of A Co. 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Rhode Island National Guard, and A Co. 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, New Hampshire National Guard use M-240B machine guns to engage targets on the ground from UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during aerial gunnery at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Aug. 4.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 08:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017622
|VIRIN:
|260804-D-HX738-9843
|Filename:
|DOD_111884452
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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