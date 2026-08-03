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    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Video by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of A Co. 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Rhode Island National Guard, and A Co. 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, New Hampshire National Guard use M-240B machine guns to engage targets on the ground from UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during aerial gunnery at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Aug. 4.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 08:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017622
    VIRIN: 260804-D-HX738-9843
    Filename: DOD_111884452
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Shoot, move, communicate, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    aerial gunnery
    168th Aviation Regiment
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    A Co. 1st Battalion
    A Co. 1st. Battalion 126th Aviation Regiment

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