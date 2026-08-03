U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District employees discuss the 40th anniversary of the Barge 45 incident during a video produced in Buffalo, New York, on August 5, 2026. The video reflects on the Buffalo District's role in the historic emergency response while highlighting how advances in technology, planning and emergency management have strengthened the Corps' ability to respond to similar incidents today. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 08:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017617
|VIRIN:
|260805-A-FB511-5983
|Filename:
|DOD_111884366
|Length:
|00:06:55
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Barge 45: The Challenge on the Niagara River, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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