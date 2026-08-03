Barge 45: The Challenge on the Niagara River

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017617" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District employees discuss the 40th anniversary of the Barge 45 incident during a video produced in Buffalo, New York, on August 5, 2026. The video reflects on the Buffalo District's role in the historic emergency response while highlighting how advances in technology, planning and emergency management have strengthened the Corps' ability to respond to similar incidents today. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)