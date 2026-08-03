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    Barge 45: The Challenge on the Niagara River

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    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District employees discuss the 40th anniversary of the Barge 45 incident during a video produced in Buffalo, New York, on August 5, 2026. The video reflects on the Buffalo District's role in the historic emergency response while highlighting how advances in technology, planning and emergency management have strengthened the Corps' ability to respond to similar incidents today. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 08:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017617
    VIRIN: 260805-A-FB511-5983
    Filename: DOD_111884366
    Length: 00:06:55
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Barge 45: The Challenge on the Niagara River, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    Barge 45

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