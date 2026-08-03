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    B-Roll: Barge 45: The Challenge on the Niagara River

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    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Historic photographs from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District show response and recovery operations following the Barge 45 incident in Buffalo, New York, in 1986 created on August 5, 2026. The archival B-roll provides historical context for the Buffalo District's role in the emergency response and highlights how lessons learned continue to shape modern emergency management and engineering operations. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 08:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017616
    VIRIN: 260805-A-FB511-7121
    Filename: DOD_111884365
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-Roll: Barge 45: The Challenge on the Niagara River, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    Barge 45

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