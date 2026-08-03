Historic photographs from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District show response and recovery operations following the Barge 45 incident in Buffalo, New York, in 1986 created on August 5, 2026. The archival B-roll provides historical context for the Buffalo District's role in the emergency response and highlights how lessons learned continue to shape modern emergency management and engineering operations. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 08:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017616
|VIRIN:
|260805-A-FB511-7121
|Filename:
|DOD_111884365
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Barge 45: The Challenge on the Niagara River, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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