B-Roll: Barge 45: The Challenge on the Niagara River

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017616" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Historic photographs from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District show response and recovery operations following the Barge 45 incident in Buffalo, New York, in 1986 created on August 5, 2026. The archival B-roll provides historical context for the Buffalo District's role in the emergency response and highlights how lessons learned continue to shape modern emergency management and engineering operations. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)