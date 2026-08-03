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    B-Roll: 1ID Band Performs at Bolesławiec Ceramics Symposium Opening Ceremony

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    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    07.31.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division Band perform during the opening ceremony of the Bolesławiec Ceramics Symposium in Bolesławiec, Poland, July 31, 2026. The performance brought together U.S. Soldiers, local residents and visitors to celebrate one of Poland's most recognized cultural traditions while strengthening relationships with the local community in support of Task Force Danger's mission to assure NATO Allies and deter aggression along the Alliance's eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 09:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017615
    VIRIN: 260731-A-UT364-2001
    Filename: DOD_111884359
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL

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    This work, B-Roll: 1ID Band Performs at Bolesławiec Ceramics Symposium Opening Ceremony, by SSG Hunter Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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