U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division Band perform during the opening ceremony of the Bolesławiec Ceramics Symposium in Bolesławiec, Poland, July 31, 2026. The performance brought together U.S. Soldiers, local residents and visitors to celebrate one of Poland's most recognized cultural traditions while strengthening relationships with the local community in support of Task Force Danger's mission to assure NATO Allies and deter aggression along the Alliance's eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 09:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017615
|VIRIN:
|260731-A-UT364-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111884359
|Length:
|00:06:30
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 1ID Band Performs at Bolesławiec Ceramics Symposium Opening Ceremony, by SSG Hunter Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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