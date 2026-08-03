B-Roll: 1ID Band Performs at Bolesławiec Ceramics Symposium Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017615" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division Band perform during the opening ceremony of the Bolesławiec Ceramics Symposium in Bolesławiec, Poland, July 31, 2026. The performance brought together U.S. Soldiers, local residents and visitors to celebrate one of Poland's most recognized cultural traditions while strengthening relationships with the local community in support of Task Force Danger's mission to assure NATO Allies and deter aggression along the Alliance's eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate)