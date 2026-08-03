B-Roll: 1st Infantry Division, BRO Day Celebration and Joint Concert in Bolesławiec

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017614" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Task Force Danger, joined Robert Rzepnicki, second deputy mayor of Bolesławiec, during the BRO Day celebration in Bolesławiec, Poland, July 25, 2026. The celebration featured remarks from community and military leaders followed by a joint performance by the 1st Infantry Division Band and the Bolesławiec Community Band, bringing together Soldiers, local officials and residents while supporting Task Force Danger's mission to assure NATO Allies and deter aggression along the Alliance's eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate)