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    B-Roll: 1st Infantry Division, BRO Day Celebration and Joint Concert in Bolesławiec

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    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    07.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Task Force Danger, joined Robert Rzepnicki, second deputy mayor of Bolesławiec, during the BRO Day celebration in Bolesławiec, Poland, July 25, 2026. The celebration featured remarks from community and military leaders followed by a joint performance by the 1st Infantry Division Band and the Bolesławiec Community Band, bringing together Soldiers, local officials and residents while supporting Task Force Danger's mission to assure NATO Allies and deter aggression along the Alliance's eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 09:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017614
    VIRIN: 260725-A-UT364-3001
    PIN: 3001001
    Filename: DOD_111884357
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL

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    This work, B-Roll: 1st Infantry Division, BRO Day Celebration and Joint Concert in Bolesławiec, by SSG Hunter Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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