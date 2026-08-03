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    V Corps transfers responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Bohannon during ceremony in Poland

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    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.31.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Honce and Sgt. Shaun Rajasekar

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army V Corps conducts a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Kościuszko, Poznań, Poland, July 31, 2026. The ceremony marks the transfer of responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Philip B. Blaisdell to Command Sgt. Maj. Eric S. Bohannon as the command's senior enlisted advisor. V Corps provides trained, combat-ready forces to support NATO deterrence and strengthen interoperability with Allies and partners across Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve b-roll by Sgt. Shaun R. Rajasekar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 11:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017611
    VIRIN: 260731-A-RU006-5713
    Filename: DOD_111884339
    Length: 00:19:47
    Location: POZNAN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, V Corps transfers responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Bohannon during ceremony in Poland, by SGT Joseph Honce and SGT Shaun Rajasekar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    StrongerTogether
    Ceremony
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    366thMPAD26

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