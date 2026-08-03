V Corps transfers responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Bohannon during ceremony in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017611" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army V Corps conducts a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Kościuszko, Poznań, Poland, July 31, 2026. The ceremony marks the transfer of responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Philip B. Blaisdell to Command Sgt. Maj. Eric S. Bohannon as the command's senior enlisted advisor. V Corps provides trained, combat-ready forces to support NATO deterrence and strengthen interoperability with Allies and partners across Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve b-roll by Sgt. Shaun R. Rajasekar)