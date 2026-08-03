U.S. Army V Corps conducts a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Kościuszko, Poznań, Poland, July 31, 2026. The ceremony marks the transfer of responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Philip B. Blaisdell to Command Sgt. Maj. Eric S. Bohannon as the command's senior enlisted advisor. V Corps provides trained, combat-ready forces to support NATO deterrence and strengthen interoperability with Allies and partners across Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve b-roll by Sgt. Shaun R. Rajasekar)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 11:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017611
|VIRIN:
|260731-A-RU006-5713
|Filename:
|DOD_111884339
|Length:
|00:19:47
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, V Corps transfers responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Bohannon during ceremony in Poland, by SGT Joseph Honce and SGT Shaun Rajasekar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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