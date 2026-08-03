Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, senior enlisted advisor for the 21st TSC, deliver a safety message ahead of a four-day weekend, encouraging Soldiers, Army civilians and families to manage risk, make responsible decisions and look out for one another. The message emphasizes travel safety, responsible alcohol use, motorcycle and micromobility safety, outdoor recreation, home fire prevention and the importance of returning ready to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 04:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1017609
|VIRIN:
|260804-A-MP101-7970
|Filename:
|DOD_111884047
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command August Safety Message 2026, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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