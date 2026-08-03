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    21st Theater Sustainment Command August Safety Message 2026

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, senior enlisted advisor for the 21st TSC, deliver a safety message ahead of a four-day weekend, encouraging Soldiers, Army civilians and families to manage risk, make responsible decisions and look out for one another. The message emphasizes travel safety, responsible alcohol use, motorcycle and micromobility safety, outdoor recreation, home fire prevention and the importance of returning ready to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 04:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1017609
    VIRIN: 260804-A-MP101-7970
    Filename: DOD_111884047
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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