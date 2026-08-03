21st Theater Sustainment Command August Safety Message 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017609" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, senior enlisted advisor for the 21st TSC, deliver a safety message ahead of a four-day weekend, encouraging Soldiers, Army civilians and families to manage risk, make responsible decisions and look out for one another. The message emphasizes travel safety, responsible alcohol use, motorcycle and micromobility safety, outdoor recreation, home fire prevention and the importance of returning ready to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)