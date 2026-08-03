(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    31st MEU | Change of Command Livestream

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.03.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kristian King 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, III Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a change of command ceremony, marking the official transition of command from Colonel Chris P. Niedziocha to Colonel Jason R. Laird on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. The ceremony signified the official transfer of command and responsibilities within the unit. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kristian King)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 04:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017607
    VIRIN: 260804-M-QP134-1003
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111883998
    Length: 00:39:17
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | Change of Command Livestream, by LCpl Kristian King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    livestream
    ceremony
    Marines
    leadership
    change of command
    Commanding officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video