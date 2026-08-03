31st MEU | Change of Command Livestream

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017607" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, III Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a change of command ceremony, marking the official transition of command from Colonel Chris P. Niedziocha to Colonel Jason R. Laird on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. The ceremony signified the official transfer of command and responsibilities within the unit. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kristian King)