31st MEU | Change of Command Livestream

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, III Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a change of command ceremony, marking the official transition of command from Colonel Chris P. Niedziocha to Colonel Jason R. Laird on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. The ceremony signified the official transfer of command and responsibilities within the unit. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kristian King)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 04:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017607
|VIRIN:
|260804-M-QP134-1003
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111883998
|Length:
|00:39:17
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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