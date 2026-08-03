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    Convoy Situational Tactical Exercise

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    PYONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    07.30.2026

    Video by Cpl. Lukas Aragon 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 41st Signal Battalion, 1st Signal Brigade conduct a Convoy Situational Tactical Exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 31, 2026. The exercise trained Soldiers to respond to enemy contact and ambushes while conducting sustainment, theater integrated network enhancement (TIN-E), and resupply operations throughout the Korean Theater of Operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 00:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017595
    VIRIN: 260731-A-GX841-4899
    Filename: DOD_111883834
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: PYONGTAEK, KR

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    TAGS

    8th Army
    USARPAC (US Army Pacific)
    311th Signal Command
    1st Signal Briagde

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