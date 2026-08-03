U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 41st Signal Battalion, 1st Signal Brigade conduct a Convoy Situational Tactical Exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 31, 2026. The exercise trained Soldiers to respond to enemy contact and ambushes while conducting sustainment, theater integrated network enhancement (TIN-E), and resupply operations throughout the Korean Theater of Operations.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 00:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017595
|VIRIN:
|260731-A-GX841-4899
|Filename:
|DOD_111883834
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PYONGTAEK, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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