1-1 ADA Beverly Beach: Patriot Deployment Exercise

U.S. Army Maj. Sam Korum executive officer for 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, talks about the unit's involvement in exercise Beverly Beach on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. The exercise involved the rapid deployment, occupation, and validation of a Patriot Missile Battery as an alternate defense site. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 21:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017590
|VIRIN:
|260805-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111883796
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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