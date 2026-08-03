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    1-1 ADA Beverly Beach: Patriot Deployment Exercise

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Army Maj. Sam Korum executive officer for 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, talks about the unit's involvement in exercise Beverly Beach on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. The exercise involved the rapid deployment, occupation, and validation of a Patriot Missile Battery as an alternate defense site. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 21:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017590
    VIRIN: 260805-N-SL047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111883796
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 1-1 ADA Beverly Beach: Patriot Deployment Exercise, by PO3 Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Strong
    1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion
    American Forces Network Pacific
    AFN
    American Forces Network
    War Media Activity

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