(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    94th AAMDC Command Team Welcomes Soldiers to Guam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Video by Capt. Leonard Peralta 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William M. Parker, commanding general of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus G. Caldwell, the command's senior enlisted leader, welcome Soldiers and families assigned to Guam in a video message highlighting the unit's mission, readiness and the opportunities available while serving in the Indo-Pacific. The message introduces incoming personnel to the 94th AAMDC team and reinforces the command's commitment to supporting Soldiers and their families as they join the First Line of Defense.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 20:29
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1017585
    VIRIN: 251030-A-KO568-5400
    Filename: DOD_111883742
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th AAMDC Command Team Welcomes Soldiers to Guam, by CPT Leonard Peralta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media