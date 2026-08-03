94th AAMDC Command Team Welcomes Soldiers to Guam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017585" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William M. Parker, commanding general of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus G. Caldwell, the command's senior enlisted leader, welcome Soldiers and families assigned to Guam in a video message highlighting the unit's mission, readiness and the opportunities available while serving in the Indo-Pacific. The message introduces incoming personnel to the 94th AAMDC team and reinforces the command's commitment to supporting Soldiers and their families as they join the First Line of Defense.