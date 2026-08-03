U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William M. Parker, commanding general of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Quinnus G. Caldwell, the command's senior enlisted leader, welcome Soldiers and families assigned to Guam in a video message highlighting the unit's mission, readiness and the opportunities available while serving in the Indo-Pacific. The message introduces incoming personnel to the 94th AAMDC team and reinforces the command's commitment to supporting Soldiers and their families as they join the First Line of Defense.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 20:29
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1017585
|VIRIN:
|251030-A-KO568-5400
|Filename:
|DOD_111883742
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 94th AAMDC Command Team Welcomes Soldiers to Guam, by CPT Leonard Peralta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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