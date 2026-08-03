A promotional video of the F-22 Raptor Demo Team for their performance at the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 26, 2026. ATOH is the largest two-day event in Alaska and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world, hosting many of the nation’s best aerial demonstration teams and showcasing JBER’s joint force projection capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. J. Michael Peña)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 19:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017581
|VIRIN:
|260726-F-SB021-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111883699
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2026 F-22 Demo Team promotional video, by SSgt J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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