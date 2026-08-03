(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2026 F-22 Demo Team promotional video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A promotional video of the F-22 Raptor Demo Team for their performance at the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 26, 2026. ATOH is the largest two-day event in Alaska and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world, hosting many of the nation’s best aerial demonstration teams and showcasing JBER’s joint force projection capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. J. Michael Peña)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 19:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017581
    VIRIN: 260726-F-SB021-2001
    Filename: DOD_111883699
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2026 F-22 Demo Team promotional video, by SSgt J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBER
    lethality
    F-22 Raptor Demo Team
    ATOH
    America250
    freedom250
    ATOH2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video