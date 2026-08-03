Arctic Thunder Open House 2026 F-22 Demo Team promotional video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017581" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A promotional video of the F-22 Raptor Demo Team for their performance at the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 26, 2026. ATOH is the largest two-day event in Alaska and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world, hosting many of the nation’s best aerial demonstration teams and showcasing JBER’s joint force projection capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. J. Michael Peña)