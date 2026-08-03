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    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. James Alegria 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    U.S. Army soldiers run through the range event during the USASOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2026. The USASOC Best Squad Competition highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination and physical and mental resilience, as well as a mastery of warfighting fundamentals across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 3 – 7. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best, during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Sept. 11-19, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 19:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017578
    VIRIN: 260804-A-HV314-2170
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111883602
    Length: 00:07:44
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition, by SGT James Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    M17
    best squad
    range
    fort bragg
    M4
    USASOCBSC

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