U.S. Army soldiers run through the range event during the USASOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2026. The USASOC Best Squad Competition highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination and physical and mental resilience, as well as a mastery of warfighting fundamentals across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 3 – 7. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best, during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Sept. 11-19, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 19:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017578
|VIRIN:
|260804-A-HV314-2170
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111883602
|Length:
|00:07:44
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition, by SGT James Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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