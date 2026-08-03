Camp Zama opened its gates to thousands of Japanese visitors Aug. 1 for the installation’s annual Bon Odori Friendship Festival. More than 15,000 people attended the event and enjoyed a day of food, festivities and Bon dancing.
#BonOdori #GoodNeighbors #ArmyTeam #ArmyFamily #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 18:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017575
|VIRIN:
|260804-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111883576
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Welcomes Thousands to Installation For Annual Bon Odori Festival, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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