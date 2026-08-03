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    Camp Zama Welcomes Thousands to Installation For Annual Bon Odori Festival

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.03.2026

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama opened its gates to thousands of Japanese visitors Aug. 1 for the installation’s annual Bon Odori Friendship Festival. More than 15,000 people attended the event and enjoyed a day of food, festivities and Bon dancing.

    #BonOdori #GoodNeighbors #ArmyTeam #ArmyFamily #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 18:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017575
    VIRIN: 260804-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111883576
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, Camp Zama Welcomes Thousands to Installation For Annual Bon Odori Festival, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Bon Odori Festival
    Bon Dance Festival
    IMCOM - Pacific
    Camp Zama

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