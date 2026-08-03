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    117th SFS in the Field

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    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Video by Airman Gloria Xenos 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    The 117th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), Alabama Air National Guard, gear up and simulate a hostile deployed environment during their most recent field exercise training, Niceville, Florida, May 26, 2026. The 117th SFS completed weapons handling, tactical combat casualty care, clearing buildings, simulated hostile threats, land navigation, operations planning, and other useful skills that are used in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Gloria Xenos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 17:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1017572
    VIRIN: 260526-Z-LM059-1001
    Filename: DOD_111883484
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, 117th SFS in the Field, by Amn Gloria Xenos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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