117th SFS in the Field

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017572" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 117th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), Alabama Air National Guard, gear up and simulate a hostile deployed environment during their most recent field exercise training, Niceville, Florida, May 26, 2026. The 117th SFS completed weapons handling, tactical combat casualty care, clearing buildings, simulated hostile threats, land navigation, operations planning, and other useful skills that are used in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Gloria Xenos)