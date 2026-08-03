117th SFS in the Field

The 117th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), Alabama Air National Guard, gear up and simulate a hostile deployed environment during their most recent field exercise training, Niceville, Florida, May 26, 2026. The 117th SFS completed weapons handling, tactical combat casualty care, clearing buildings, simulated hostile threats, land navigation, operations planning, and other useful skills that are used in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Gloria Xenos)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 17:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1017572
|VIRIN:
|260526-Z-LM059-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111883484
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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