USASOC Best Squad Competition Day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017570" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the U.S. Army Special Operations Command complete a series of rigorous water events during the 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 3, 2026.



The USASOC Best Squad Competition highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination and physical and mental resilience, as well as a mastery of warfighting fundamentals across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 3 – 7. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best, during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Sept. 11-19, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Juelyan Fields)