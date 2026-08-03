USASOC Best Squad Competition Day 1

Soldiers from the U.S. Army Special Operations Command complete a series of rigorous water events during the 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 3, 2026.
The USASOC Best Squad Competition highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination and physical and mental resilience, as well as a mastery of warfighting fundamentals across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 3 – 7. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best, during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Sept. 11-19, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Juelyan Fields)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017570
|VIRIN:
|260803-A-LP616-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111883441
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|US
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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