USASOC Best Squad Competition Day 2

The second day of competition showcased a challenging marksmanship event, where competitors transitioned between multiple firing locations while managing demanding physical tasks.
The USASOC Best Squad Competition highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination and physical and mental resilience, as well as a mastery of warfighting fundamentals across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 3 – 7. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best, during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Sept. 11-19, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Juelyan Fields)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 17:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017563
|VIRIN:
|260804-A-LP616-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111883290
|Length:
|00:05:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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