Senator Lindsey Graham's D.C. Funeral Service

A service in honor of Senator Lindsey O. Graham was held at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., July 28, 2026. Department of War personnel honored the late senator by providing military funeral honors to his congressional funeral events. (Courtesy of Washington National Cathedral)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 17:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017562
|VIRIN:
|260728-D-D0913-3380
|Filename:
|DOD_111883276
|Length:
|03:06:43
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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