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    Senator Lindsey Graham's D.C. Funeral Service

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region   

    A service in honor of Senator Lindsey O. Graham was held at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., July 28, 2026. Department of War personnel honored the late senator by providing military funeral honors to his congressional funeral events. (Courtesy of Washington National Cathedral)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 17:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017562
    VIRIN: 260728-D-D0913-3380
    Filename: DOD_111883276
    Length: 03:06:43
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Senator Lindsey Graham's D.C. Funeral Service, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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