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    PNSY Recruiting Code990 Shipwright

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    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)

    Shipwright: (64S) A shipwright’s duties include erecting, maintaining and removing scaffolding in both nuclear and non-nuclear applications. Woodworking duties will include building temporary enclosures, plenums, shipping skids, mock-ups and pipe templates. A shipwright will also use optical instruments to provide reference points and alignment services during docking evolutions and overhauls.

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 16:38
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1017555
    VIRIN: 260519-N-BY633-1016
    Filename: DOD_111883167
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

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    This work, PNSY Recruiting Code990 Shipwright, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Shipyard Careers

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