PNSY Recruiting Code990 Shipwright

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017555" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)



Shipwright: (64S) A shipwright’s duties include erecting, maintaining and removing scaffolding in both nuclear and non-nuclear applications. Woodworking duties will include building temporary enclosures, plenums, shipping skids, mock-ups and pipe templates. A shipwright will also use optical instruments to provide reference points and alignment services during docking evolutions and overhauls.



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)