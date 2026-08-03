PNSY Recruiting Code990 Shipwright

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)
Shipwright: (64S) A shipwright’s duties include erecting, maintaining and removing scaffolding in both nuclear and non-nuclear applications. Woodworking duties will include building temporary enclosures, plenums, shipping skids, mock-ups and pipe templates. A shipwright will also use optical instruments to provide reference points and alignment services during docking evolutions and overhauls.
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 16:31
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1017552
|VIRIN:
|260519-N-BY633-1015
|Filename:
|DOD_111883132
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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