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    BB26-1: Kadena Airmen rehearse emergency response

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.04.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove  

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron and 18th Security Forces Squadron respond to a simulated weapons incident during exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians assessed a simulated missile that had fallen from a munitions trailer while Fire and Emergency Services personnel remained on standby. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017543
    VIRIN: 260804-F-RL243-3901
    Filename: DOD_111883056
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, BB26-1: Kadena Airmen rehearse emergency response, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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