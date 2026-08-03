U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron and 18th Security Forces Squadron respond to a simulated weapons incident during exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2026. Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians assessed a simulated missile that had fallen from a munitions trailer while Fire and Emergency Services personnel remained on standby. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 16:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017543
|VIRIN:
|260804-F-RL243-3901
|Filename:
|DOD_111883056
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BB26-1: Kadena Airmen rehearse emergency response, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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