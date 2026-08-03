U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony

Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson relinquishes the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command guidon to Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, during a relinquishment of command ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., July 31, 2026. Robinson relinquished command of AMCOM before retiring after 32 years of Army service.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 15:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017532
|VIRIN:
|260731-O-CT301-6503
|Filename:
|DOD_111882913
|Length:
|01:08:14
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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