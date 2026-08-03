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    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony

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    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson relinquishes the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command guidon to Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, during a relinquishment of command ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., July 31, 2026. Robinson relinquished command of AMCOM before retiring after 32 years of Army service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 15:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017532
    VIRIN: 260731-O-CT301-6503
    Filename: DOD_111882913
    Length: 01:08:14
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

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    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    AMC
    AMCOM
    Relinquishment of Command
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    U.S. Army

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