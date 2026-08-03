PNSY Recruiting Code990 Fabric Worker

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017531" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)



Fabric Worker: (75F) A fabric worker plans, designs, lays out, constructs and installs containments of various sizes and configurations for radiological, environmental and cleanliness controls shipboard, in dry-docks and in facilities. Other work can include reupholstering ship’s furnishings, manufacturing tool bags, protective coverings, and other items on request. Materials used include polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane (PI-JR) sheeting, herculite, Kevlar, canvas, naugahyde, linen and other flexible materials.



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)