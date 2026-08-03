PNSY Recruiting Code990 Fabric Worker

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)
Fabric Worker: (75F) A fabric worker plans, designs, lays out, constructs and installs containments of various sizes and configurations for radiological, environmental and cleanliness controls shipboard, in dry-docks and in facilities. Other work can include reupholstering ship’s furnishings, manufacturing tool bags, protective coverings, and other items on request. Materials used include polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane (PI-JR) sheeting, herculite, Kevlar, canvas, naugahyde, linen and other flexible materials.
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 15:31
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1017531
|VIRIN:
|260519-N-BY633-1013
|Filename:
|DOD_111882903
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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