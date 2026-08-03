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    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Day 6

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Army video highlighting the conclusion of Phase Two of the 2026 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany, August 4, 2026. Squads conducted a night raid, followed by defensive positions and patrolling lanes, then exfiltrated the training area by CH-47 Chinook helicopter, closing out the squad situational training exercise. The event tests the squad's effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command's top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 15:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017529
    VIRIN: 260804-A-NX575-6756
    Filename: DOD_111882883
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Day 6, by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    StrongerTogether
    EABestSquad

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