PNSY Recruiting Code 970 Plastic Fabricator

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)
Plastic Fabricator: (76P) A plastic fabricator builds, modifies and repairs plastic, fiberglass and rubber components using techniques such as casting, laminating, thermoforming , vacuum bag molding, compression molding and spray coating. Duties may also include working with terrazzo, vinyl floor coverings, sound damping, Special Hull Treatment, wood, Plexiglas, powder coatings and plastisol.
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 15:22
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1017527
|VIRIN:
|260519-N-BY633-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_111882839
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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