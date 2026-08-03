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    II MEF Change of Command

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr., the offgoing commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force relinquishes command to Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, the oncoming commanding general during the II Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2026. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the offgoing to the oncoming commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 15:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017523
    VIRIN: 260804-M-HC655-1001
    Filename: DOD_111882786
    Length: 00:09:47
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    II MEF
    Marine Corps
    USMC
    Change of command

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