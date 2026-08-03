II MEF Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017523" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr., the offgoing commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force relinquishes command to Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, the oncoming commanding general during the II Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2026. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the offgoing to the oncoming commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields)