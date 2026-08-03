Preserving History: The Horse Calvary Detachment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017522" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT HOOD, Texas — Cpl. Mark Roman with the 1st Cavalry Division, Horse Cavalry Detachment, discusses the detachment's history, the importance of remembering military heritage, and the unit's dedication to preserving Army traditions, following a mounted cavalry demonstration at Fort Hood, Texas, June 30, 2026. The Horse Cavalry Detachment serves as a living tribute to the U.S. Army’s mounted cavalry past, acting as an educational and community engagement unit that honors history. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Belle Mcpherren)