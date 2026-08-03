FORT HOOD, Texas — Cpl. Mark Roman with the 1st Cavalry Division, Horse Cavalry Detachment, discusses the detachment's history, the importance of remembering military heritage, and the unit's dedication to preserving Army traditions, following a mounted cavalry demonstration at Fort Hood, Texas, June 30, 2026. The Horse Cavalry Detachment serves as a living tribute to the U.S. Army’s mounted cavalry past, acting as an educational and community engagement unit that honors history. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Belle Mcpherren)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 15:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017522
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-XM626-1434
|Filename:
|DOD_111882768
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Preserving History: The Horse Calvary Detachment, by PFC Belle Mcpherren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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