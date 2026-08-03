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    Preserving History: The Horse Calvary Detachment

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    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Pfc. Belle Mcpherren 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    FORT HOOD, Texas — Cpl. Mark Roman with the 1st Cavalry Division, Horse Cavalry Detachment, discusses the detachment's history, the importance of remembering military heritage, and the unit's dedication to preserving Army traditions, following a mounted cavalry demonstration at Fort Hood, Texas, June 30, 2026. The Horse Cavalry Detachment serves as a living tribute to the U.S. Army’s mounted cavalry past, acting as an educational and community engagement unit that honors history. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Belle Mcpherren)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 15:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017522
    VIRIN: 260730-A-XM626-1434
    Filename: DOD_111882768
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US

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    This work, Preserving History: The Horse Calvary Detachment, by PFC Belle Mcpherren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Horse Cavalry Detachment
    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command
    1st Cav Horse Detachment

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