Bo Nickal, Penn State wrestlers visit Pentagon

UFC fighter Bo Nickal and Penn State wrestlers visit the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., August 3, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 15:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017521
|VIRIN:
|260803-D-VF045-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_111882760
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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