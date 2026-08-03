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    Bo Nickal, Penn State wrestlers visit Pentagon

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    UFC fighter Bo Nickal and Penn State wrestlers visit the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., August 3, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017521
    VIRIN: 260803-D-VF045-1009
    Filename: DOD_111882760
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bo Nickal, Penn State wrestlers visit Pentagon, by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    collegiate
    wrestling
    pentagon
    penn state
    secwar

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