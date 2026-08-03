PNSY Recruiting Code 950 Electronics Mechanic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017519" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)



Electronics Mechanic:(67X) An electronics mechanic installs, troubleshoots, repairs and tests shipboard electronic equipment and systems. Duties of the electronics mechanic include continuity and insulation resistance checks of cabling, the testing and troubleshooting of various circuit card components, transducers and hydrophones, manufacturing and repair of fiber optic cables and components, including optical loss and return loss testing. An electronic mechanic also tests sonar, fire control, communications and navigation systems. Work is performed in shop and onboard the submarine.



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)