PNSY Recruiting Code 950 Electronics Mechanic

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)
Electronics Mechanic:(67X) An electronics mechanic installs, troubleshoots, repairs and tests shipboard electronic equipment and systems. Duties of the electronics mechanic include continuity and insulation resistance checks of cabling, the testing and troubleshooting of various circuit card components, transducers and hydrophones, manufacturing and repair of fiber optic cables and components, including optical loss and return loss testing. An electronic mechanic also tests sonar, fire control, communications and navigation systems. Work is performed in shop and onboard the submarine.
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 15:00
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1017519
|VIRIN:
|260519-N-BY633-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_111882738
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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