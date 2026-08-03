PNSY Recruiting Code 950 Electrician

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)
Marine Electrician: (51E) A marine electrician installs, repairs, manufactures and tests nuclear and nonnuclear shipboard electrical systems and control equipment. Typical work includes removing and reinstalling equipment, repairing and replacing cabling, and testing rotating equipment, motor control equipment, switchboards, power panels, circuit breakers, connectors, communication equipment, batteries, lighting and cabling. Work is performed in shop and onboard the submarine.
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 14:49
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1017517
|VIRIN:
|260519-N-BY633-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_111882689
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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