PNSY Recruiting Code938 Marine Machinery Mechanic

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)
Marine Machinery Mechanic: (38M) A marine machinery mechanic installs, removes, optically aligns, tests, overhauls and repairs ship’s main propulsion machinery including turbine generators, internal combustion engines, reduction gears, propeller shafts, pumps, valves, auxiliary engines, nuclear reactor components, ordnance machinery and other shipboard components. Duties may also include work on hydraulic actuators, boat davits, capstans, windlasses and auxiliary cranes.
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 14:14
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1017509
|VIRIN:
|260519-N-BY633-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_111882580
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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