Answering Every Call

Airman Dawson Mancini, air field management, 171st Air Refueling Wing, speaks about serving as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown and as an Airman, June 17, 2026, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Natalie G. Claypoole)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 14:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017506
|VIRIN:
|260617-Z-CR206-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111882526
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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