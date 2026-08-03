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    Answering Every Call

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    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Airman Natalie Claypoole 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Airman Dawson Mancini, air field management, 171st Air Refueling Wing, speaks about serving as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown and as an Airman, June 17, 2026, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Natalie G. Claypoole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017506
    VIRIN: 260617-Z-CR206-1001
    Filename: DOD_111882526
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Answering Every Call, by Amn Natalie Claypoole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Volunteer Firefighter
    PAANG
    Air Field Management
    171ARW
    serving communities

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