Michael Rhode, the archivist for Navy Medicine, highlights the history of the Medical Service Corps through a photo from the 20th Medical Service Corps Ball during an episode of the "From the Vault" video series, Aug. 3, 2026. The series, produced in commemoration of America's 250th anniversary, explores 250 years of U.S. Navy and military medical history by unlocking the Navy Medicine archives to highlight the enduring courage, innovation, and legacy of care provided by military medical professionals. (U.S. Navy video by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 14:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017502
|VIRIN:
|260803-N-AJ782-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111882517
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, From The Vault: 20th Medical Service Corps Ball, by Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.