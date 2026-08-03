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    From The Vault: 20th Medical Service Corps Ball

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    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2026

    Video by Kevin Ray Salvador 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Michael Rhode, the archivist for Navy Medicine, highlights the history of the Medical Service Corps through a photo from the 20th Medical Service Corps Ball during an episode of the "From the Vault" video series, Aug. 3, 2026. The series, produced in commemoration of America's 250th anniversary, explores 250 years of U.S. Navy and military medical history by unlocking the Navy Medicine archives to highlight the enduring courage, innovation, and legacy of care provided by military medical professionals. (U.S. Navy video by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 14:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017502
    VIRIN: 260803-N-AJ782-1001
    Filename: DOD_111882517
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From The Vault: 20th Medical Service Corps Ball, by Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Navy medicine
    Medical Service Corps
    Navy250
    Freedom250
    MM250

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