PNSY Recruiting Code 931 Machinist Leader

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017501" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)



Machinist: (31M) A machinist manufactures new and repairs existing parts using lathes, milling machines, boring mills, drills and CNC operated equipment. Duties may include disassembling, inspecting, reassembling and testing components such as turbines, valves, pumps and compressors. Duties may also include machining of forged and heat treated material as well as rubber and plastics.



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)