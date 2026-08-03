PNSY Recruiting Code 931 Machinist Leader

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)
Machinist: (31M) A machinist manufactures new and repairs existing parts using lathes, milling machines, boring mills, drills and CNC operated equipment. Duties may include disassembling, inspecting, reassembling and testing components such as turbines, valves, pumps and compressors. Duties may also include machining of forged and heat treated material as well as rubber and plastics.
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 13:47
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1017501
|VIRIN:
|260519-N-BY633-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_111882461
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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