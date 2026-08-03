Anthony Garrett II, HAZMAT waste disposal specialist with the 558 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, talks about the development of a tilt drum fixture meant to minimize safety risks during waste management tasks at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 12, 2026. Garrett II worked alongside the Robins Ergonomics Department, a team designed to assess and reduce risks to keep the working force at Robins best prepared to deliver warfighting capabilities around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 14:15
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1017495
|VIRIN:
|260804-F-ZA034-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111882410
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Robins Ergo Solutions: EP 004 558 AMXS, by SSG Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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