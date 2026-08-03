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    Robins Ergo Solutions: EP 004 558 AMXS

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    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tomarius Roberts 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Anthony Garrett II, HAZMAT waste disposal specialist with the 558 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, talks about the development of a tilt drum fixture meant to minimize safety risks during waste management tasks at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 12, 2026. Garrett II worked alongside the Robins Ergonomics Department, a team designed to assess and reduce risks to keep the working force at Robins best prepared to deliver warfighting capabilities around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 14:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1017495
    VIRIN: 260804-F-ZA034-1001
    Filename: DOD_111882410
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, Robins Ergo Solutions: EP 004 558 AMXS, by SSG Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Robins Air Force Base
    ergonomics
    Robins ALC
    558 AMXS

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