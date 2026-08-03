Robins Ergo Solutions: EP 004 558 AMXS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017495" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Anthony Garrett II, HAZMAT waste disposal specialist with the 558 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, talks about the development of a tilt drum fixture meant to minimize safety risks during waste management tasks at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 12, 2026. Garrett II worked alongside the Robins Ergonomics Department, a team designed to assess and reduce risks to keep the working force at Robins best prepared to deliver warfighting capabilities around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)