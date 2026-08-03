The 30 Percent

In the Army medical community, the Expert Field Medical Badge is legendary. It’s a test of your resolve. With a brutal 70% to 80% attrition rate, most who attempt it will go home empty-handed. But this year, two medical professionals from Irwin Army Community Hospital (a lab tech and a biomedical equipment specialist) stepped away from the facility to chase after the ultimate medical discriminator. Discover what it takes to achieve the Army's premier medical badge through the eyes of the candidates fighting for it, and the leader who has already stood in their boots.
Music title "Ride the Wind" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 12:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017488
|VIRIN:
|260804-D-JU906-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111882174
|Length:
|00:05:24
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.