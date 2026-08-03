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    The 30 Percent

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    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    In the Army medical community, the Expert Field Medical Badge is legendary. It’s a test of your resolve. With a brutal 70% to 80% attrition rate, most who attempt it will go home empty-handed. But this year, two medical professionals from Irwin Army Community Hospital (a lab tech and a biomedical equipment specialist) stepped away from the facility to chase after the ultimate medical discriminator. Discover what it takes to achieve the Army's premier medical badge through the eyes of the candidates fighting for it, and the leader who has already stood in their boots.

    Music title "Ride the Wind" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 12:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017488
    VIRIN: 260804-D-JU906-1001
    Filename: DOD_111882174
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    warrior skills training
    Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB)
    Lab Specialist
    Tactical Combat Care Casualty
    EFMB 2026
    Medical Maintence

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