The 30 Percent

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017488" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In the Army medical community, the Expert Field Medical Badge is legendary. It’s a test of your resolve. With a brutal 70% to 80% attrition rate, most who attempt it will go home empty-handed. But this year, two medical professionals from Irwin Army Community Hospital (a lab tech and a biomedical equipment specialist) stepped away from the facility to chase after the ultimate medical discriminator. Discover what it takes to achieve the Army's premier medical badge through the eyes of the candidates fighting for it, and the leader who has already stood in their boots.



Music title "Ride the Wind" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.