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    Meet the 6th ARW command team

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    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Eley, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander and Col. Keaton Askew, 6th ARW deputy commander, sit-down with Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess, 6th ARW command chief, to introduce themselves as the new leadership triad of the wing, at MacDill Air Force Base,Florida, July 20, 2026. The discussion served to highlight Col. Eley's core priorities: the mission, Airmen and families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 11:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017474
    VIRIN: 260722-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111881935
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Meet the 6th ARW command team, by SrA Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    Introduction
    command team
    priorities
    6th ARW
    leadership

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