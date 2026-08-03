Meet the 6th ARW command team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017474" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Eley, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander and Col. Keaton Askew, 6th ARW deputy commander, sit-down with Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess, 6th ARW command chief, to introduce themselves as the new leadership triad of the wing, at MacDill Air Force Base,Florida, July 20, 2026. The discussion served to highlight Col. Eley's core priorities: the mission, Airmen and families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Monique Stober)