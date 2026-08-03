Meet the 6th ARW command team

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Eley, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander and Col. Keaton Askew, 6th ARW deputy commander, sit-down with Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess, 6th ARW command chief, to introduce themselves as the new leadership triad of the wing, at MacDill Air Force Base,Florida, July 20, 2026. The discussion served to highlight Col. Eley's core priorities: the mission, Airmen and families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 11:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017474
|VIRIN:
|260722-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111881935
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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