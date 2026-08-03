Presenter Steve Knott discusses the Battle of Gettysburg: Why J.E.B Stuart Ends Up in Carlisle.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2013
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 11:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017468
|VIRIN:
|130812-A-A4419-5392
|Filename:
|DOD_111881877
|Length:
|00:32:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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