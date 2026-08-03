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    Battle of Gettysburg: Why J.E.B. Stuart Ends Up in Carlisle

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    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2013

    Video by Madison Simms 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Presenter Steve Knott discusses the Battle of Gettysburg: Why J.E.B Stuart Ends Up in Carlisle.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2013
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 11:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017468
    VIRIN: 130812-A-A4419-5392
    Filename: DOD_111881877
    Length: 00:32:12
    Location: US

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    This work, Battle of Gettysburg: Why J.E.B. Stuart Ends Up in Carlisle, by Madison Simms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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