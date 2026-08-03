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    B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Six: Situational Training Exercise

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Soldiers conduct a situational training exercise during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 4, 2026. The exercise evaluates Soldiers’ physical endurance, mental agility and tactical decision-making while testing each squad’s ability to accomplish missions under realistic operational conditions.

    Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The competition tests squad effectiveness, communication and cohesion, as well as each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance and fortitude. Winners advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition, where one noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the winning squad will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 11:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017460
    VIRIN: 260804-A-FL725-9576
    Filename: DOD_111881727
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Six: Situational Training Exercise, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    USAREUR-AF; StrongerTogether; Target_News_Europe; USArmy; Best Squad Competition
    EABestSqaud
    EABestSquad26

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