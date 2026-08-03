CARLISLE BARRACKS, Pa. — A command information video highlights the mission of the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania. Through professional military education, strategic research, and leader development, the U.S. Army War College prepares senior military officers and civilian leaders to serve at the highest levels of national security.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 11:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017454
|VIRIN:
|260731-D-FK380-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111881692
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAWC Command Video - One Minute (Captions), by Phoenix Holt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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