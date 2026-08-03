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    USAWC Command Video - One Minute (Captions)

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    CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Video by Phoenix Holt 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, Pa. — A command information video highlights the mission of the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania. Through professional military education, strategic research, and leader development, the U.S. Army War College prepares senior military officers and civilian leaders to serve at the highest levels of national security.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 11:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017454
    VIRIN: 260731-D-FK380-1002
    Filename: DOD_111881692
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, USAWC Command Video - One Minute (Captions), by Phoenix Holt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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