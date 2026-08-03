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    Delta Company MCMAP

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in body sparring and pugil stick fighting on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 30, 2026. Recruits participate in body sparring, pugil sticks, and a bayonet assault course as part of their training to become Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 10:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017451
    VIRIN: 260730-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_111881642
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Delta Company MCMAP, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCMAP, LNS, Fighting, Recruits, Pugil Sticks, Body Sparring

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