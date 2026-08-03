Delta Company MCMAP

Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in body sparring and pugil stick fighting on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 30, 2026. Recruits participate in body sparring, pugil sticks, and a bayonet assault course as part of their training to become Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 10:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017451
|VIRIN:
|260730-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111881642
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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