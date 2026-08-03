Corpsman Mass Casualty Exercise

U.S. Navy Corpsmen across the Tri-Command participate in the Indoctrination Division Course (IDV) final exercise on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. July 22, 2026. The event is designed to simulate a mass casualty situation, training new Corpsmen how to respond to casualties that may occur during the recruit training process. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 10:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017450
|VIRIN:
|260721-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111881639
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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