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    Corpsman Mass Casualty Exercise

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Navy Corpsmen across the Tri-Command participate in the Indoctrination Division Course (IDV) final exercise on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. July 22, 2026. The event is designed to simulate a mass casualty situation, training new Corpsmen how to respond to casualties that may occur during the recruit training process. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017450
    VIRIN: 260721-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_111881639
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Corpsman Mass Casualty Exercise, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Corpsman, Exercise, MCRDPI, NAVY

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