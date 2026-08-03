Delta Company Bayonet Assault Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017449" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, begin the bayonet assault course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 21, 2026. The bayonet assault course consists of different obstacles that simulate the various types of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)