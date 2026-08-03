Delta Company Bayonet Assault Course

Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, begin the bayonet assault course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 21, 2026. The bayonet assault course consists of different obstacles that simulate the various types of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 09:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017449
|VIRIN:
|260721-M-JM917-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111881626
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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