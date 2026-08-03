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    Delta Company Bayonet Assault Course

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, begin the bayonet assault course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 21, 2026. The bayonet assault course consists of different obstacles that simulate the various types of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 09:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017449
    VIRIN: 260721-M-JM917-2001
    Filename: DOD_111881626
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Delta Company Bayonet Assault Course, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Delta Company, LNS, MCRDPI, Bayonet, Recruits

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