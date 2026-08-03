Lima Company Initial Drill

Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Initial Drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 20, 2026. Initial drill is the first test of a platoon's discipline and ability to work together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 09:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017448
|VIRIN:
|260720-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111881623
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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