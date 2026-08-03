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    Lima Company Initial Drill

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Initial Drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 20, 2026. Initial drill is the first test of a platoon's discipline and ability to work together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 09:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017448
    VIRIN: 260720-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_111881623
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Initial Drill, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lima Company, Initial Drill, MCRDPI, Drill Instructor, Recruits

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