Security Assistance Group Ukraine Change of Command part 1

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Lieutenant General Curtis A. Buzzard, commanding general of Security Assistance Group-Ukraine and NATO Security Assistance & Training for Ukraine, transfers command to Lieutenant General Guillaume N. Beaurpere during a Change of Command Ceremony on August 3, 2026.

LTG Beaurpere arrives at Security Assistance Group-Ukraine having most recently served as the Chief of Staff of U.S. Special Operations Command. He previously served as the Commanding General of the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School and Special Operations Center of Excellence at Fort Bragg.

Throughout his career, LTG Beaurpere has commanded at every level of Special Operations. His command and staff assignments include tours with the 1st and 10th Special Forces Groups (Airborne) and commanding the Special Operations Joint Task Force INHERENT RESOLVE, alongside serving as the Deputy Commander of Support for the 4th Infantry Division and Deputy Commander for Special Operations Joint Task Force-Iraq.