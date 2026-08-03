(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Security Assistance Group Ukraine Change of Command part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gavin Lewis 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Lieutenant General Curtis A. Buzzard, commanding general of Security Assistance Group-Ukraine and NATO Security Assistance & Training for Ukraine, transfers command to Lieutenant General Guillaume N. Beaurpere during a Change of Command Ceremony on August 3, 2026.
    LTG Beaurpere arrives at Security Assistance Group-Ukraine having most recently served as the Chief of Staff of U.S. Special Operations Command. He previously served as the Commanding General of the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School and Special Operations Center of Excellence at Fort Bragg.
    Throughout his career, LTG Beaurpere has commanded at every level of Special Operations. His command and staff assignments include tours with the 1st and 10th Special Forces Groups (Airborne) and commanding the Special Operations Joint Task Force INHERENT RESOLVE, alongside serving as the Deputy Commander of Support for the 4th Infantry Division and Deputy Commander for Special Operations Joint Task Force-Iraq.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 09:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017438
    VIRIN: 260803-A-DF173-8202
    Filename: DOD_111881448
    Length: 00:15:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Assistance Group Ukraine Change of Command part 1, by SSG Gavin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Wiesbaden Army Base
    US European Command (USEUCOM)
    U.S.Army Europe and Africa
    SAG-U
    Change of Command
    Germany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video