Single and Geo-bachelor soldiers assigned to U.S.A.G. Wiesbaden Germany, attend a Chaplain event hosted by Multi-Domain Command Europe. Participants traveled to Hürtgen Forest to walk portions of the former battlefield, learn about the harsh terrain, extreme conditions, and high casualties, and discuss how small teams survived by relying on each other, caring for their wounded, and maintaining cohesion under fire.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 05:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1017429
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-UC561-6389
|Filename:
|DOD_111881299
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vision 2 Victory Hurtgen Forest, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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