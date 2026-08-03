Vision 2 Victory Hurtgen Forest

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017429" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Single and Geo-bachelor soldiers assigned to U.S.A.G. Wiesbaden Germany, attend a Chaplain event hosted by Multi-Domain Command Europe. Participants traveled to Hürtgen Forest to walk portions of the former battlefield, learn about the harsh terrain, extreme conditions, and high casualties, and discuss how small teams survived by relying on each other, caring for their wounded, and maintaining cohesion under fire.