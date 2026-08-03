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    Vision 2 Victory Hurtgen Forest

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    GERMANY

    06.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Single and Geo-bachelor soldiers assigned to U.S.A.G. Wiesbaden Germany, attend a Chaplain event hosted by Multi-Domain Command Europe. Participants traveled to Hürtgen Forest to walk portions of the former battlefield, learn about the harsh terrain, extreme conditions, and high casualties, and discuss how small teams survived by relying on each other, caring for their wounded, and maintaining cohesion under fire.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 05:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1017429
    VIRIN: 260604-A-UC561-6389
    Filename: DOD_111881299
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vision 2 Victory Hurtgen Forest, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #wiesbaden
    #StrongerTogether
    #multi-domain
    #Germany

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